John Francis Nash passed away September 2, 2022, at age 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest John and Amy Doris Nash; his wife Sylvia Newell Lagergren; and his son Martin Dietrich Nash. He is survived by an older sister, Mary Carmel Nash of Suffolk, U.K.; his daughter Helen Catherine Nash of Atlanta, GA; and close friends.
Born in London (U.K.) in 1937, John grew up during the Blitz and the privations of wartime and postwar Britain. He attended Clapham College (high school); Queen Mary College, University of London; and the von Karman Institute, Belgium. He earned an MPA degree from Georgia State University and his PhD from the University of London.
John emigrated to the United States with then-wife Margrit W. Nash and son Martin. Helen was born in Atlanta, GA. John had a varied professional career, taking him from scientific research, to private-sector industry, and finally to higher education. After teaching for nine years at Georgia State University, he was appointed in 1982 to a full professorship in the College of Business at East Tennessee State University. In due course he served as Associate Dean of Business. Upon retirement from full-time employment in 1999, he was honored with the title of Emeritus Professor.
His other interests included history, esoteric and religious philosophy, and music. John restored the 1791 Embree House in Washington County, TN, home of abolitionist Elihu Embree and “station” on the Underground Railroad for runaway slaves. He was a charter member and one-time president of the Washington County Historical Association. John also contributed to the History of Washington County, Tennessee, published in 1988.
John was founding editor of The Esoteric Quarterly, an internationally recognized journal of esoteric philosophy. He served as consulting editor and contributed articles to the Quarterly until its demise in 2021. John’s last article was “The Feminine Face of God in Judaism and Christianity” (Fall 2020). Copies of this and other articles can be found on the website http://uriel.com/articles_etc/index.html.
John’s lifetime output of publications included 16 books and more than 200 articles and papers in the professional literature of multiple fields. His most recent books were Quest for the Soul (2004); The Soul and Its Destiny (2004); Christianity: the One, the Many (two volumes, 2007); The Sacramental Church (2011); and Mary: Adept, Queen, Mother, Priestess (2021).
John’s passion for music focused on the organ and choral music of the Renaissance and Baroque eras. He sang in the Johnson City Civic Chorale for 24 years and, more recently, in the choir of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Johnson City, TN. Although his ability to participate declined in recent years, John remained an active member of St. John’s Church until his death. He taught several classes in 2022. He always appreciated the warm fellowship shared by his church family.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s, to Habitat for Humanity, or to Planned Parenthood.
