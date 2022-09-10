John Francis Nash passed away September 2, 2022, at age 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest John and Amy Doris Nash; his wife Sylvia Newell Lagergren; and his son Martin Dietrich Nash. He is survived by an older sister, Mary Carmel Nash of Suffolk, U.K.; his daughter Helen Catherine Nash of Atlanta, GA; and close friends.

Born in London (U.K.) in 1937, John grew up during the Blitz and the privations of wartime and postwar Britain. He attended Clapham College (high school); Queen Mary College, University of London; and the von Karman Institute, Belgium. He earned an MPA degree from Georgia State University and his PhD from the University of London.

Trending Recipe Video