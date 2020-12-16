BLUFF CITY - John E. Baublitz Jr. of Bluff City, TN died from complications of pneumonia on December 7, 2020. He was 82. Born in York County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Pauline (Heiland) Baublitz. He was married to Darlene Rupprecht for 64 years. John is survived by three children: Dean and Lori of Bluff City, TN and Robert (Yvonne) of Wareham, MA; two grand- children and three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Bill (Elaine) Baublitz and Wayne (Peg) Baublitz; and former daughter-in-law Lori Orndorff Baublitz. John will be welcomed in heaven by his wife Darlene and their newborn son Dennis. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and many friends. For more information, please visit: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/brentwood-tn/john-baublitz-9938209
