ELIZABETHTON - John Douglas Rasnick, 69, of Elizabethton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
He was born in Carter County, a son of the late Calvin Coolidge Rasnick and Geraldine Wright Rasnick.
John served his country as an engineer in the U.S. Army, retiring as Sergeant First Class.
He loved to be outdoors, spending his time hunting, fishing, or enjoying his animals.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by four siblings: Donna Williams, Diane Thompson, Mary Blevins, and Mitchell Rasnick.
Those surviving include: children, Chris Rasnick and Scott Rasnick, and grandchildren, Lorena Rasnick, John Ross Rasnick, and Hunter Rasnick.
The family of John Rasnick will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, with the funeral service following. A committal will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery by 9:50 AM to go in procession to the committal shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker
Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521.