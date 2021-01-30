JOHNSON CITY - John Dee Davidson, 93, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on 27 January 2021. A native of St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Harold Dee Davidson and Erna Suzanne Kieninger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Arey Davidson, and a daughter, Sarah Davidson; sister, Marion Charlotte Davidson; and his wife of 67 years, Harriet Arey Davidson. Those left to cherish John’s memory include his four children and their spouses: Dr. John Albert Davidson (Jadienne) St. Louis; Dr. Marion D. Bailey (David Hulbert) Pensacola, FL; Dr. Susan D. Rollins (Edward) Johnson City, TN; Dr. H. Elizabeth Share (Frederick) South Haven, MS; six grandchildren: Benjamin Bailey (Katherine), Casey Davidson, Sarah Davidson, Jacqueline Rollins, Harriet Rollins, and Reese Share; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Harper, Brooke and Jackson Bailey.
John was a loving husband and father with a kind and gentle nature and determined spirit. He was born and raised in St. Louis. Served in the US Army of Occupation in Japan in 1946-47. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1948 and then from Washington University School of Medicine in 1952.
Early in his medical career he pursued research at the National Institutes of Health from 1955-1958. Thereafter, he was in private practice of Internal Medicine and Cardiology at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis and was on the clinical teaching faculty of Washington University School of Medicine from 1958-2002. He pursued personal clinical research interests in Hyperbaric Medicine from 1977-2012.
He served many years as a lay reader at The Church of St. Michael and St. George in St. Louis and was physician to the St. Louis office of the FBI for 30 years. He was a long-standing member of the St. Louis Society of Internal Medicine. Interests included singing, musical theater and medical research.
A special thanks to PJ Singleton, a long-time family friend and caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Washington University School of Medicine John D. and Harriet Arey Davidson Scholarship Fund, Campus Box 1082, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130. Condolences may be shared through Susan Rollins, 167 Anderson Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.