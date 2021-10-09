John David Eunis, age 73, went home to be with Jesus on Aug 17, 2021. His battle is over, and he is the victor. John was born Feb 2, 1948 in Washington D.C. to David John Eunis and Esther Marie Almond Eunis. He and his siblings were raised in Rockville MD. After graduation from Robert E Peary High School, he went into the Army from March 1968 to April 1971 during the Vietnam War era.
He spent 2 years in Germany working as a stock & inventory clerk.
After his discharge from the Army, he took some vacation time to tour all around Germany & the surrounding countries. Upon returning home, he and his brother moved to Tampa FL. John accepted a job with Hillsborough County Public Works roadway maintenance dept as a laborer and he worked his way up to a trades helper.
He applied to and was accepted by Florida Beacon Bible College and Seminary in Largo FL. He took a 4-year course and graduated with a B.A. degree in Bible Theology.
March 17, 1995 John attended a Christian singles fellowship dance at a local U. M. Church in Tampa. This is where he met his new friend Pat Greer, and she became his wife on Aug 24, 1996. They were married at Riverhills C.O.G. by Pastor Dan Dempsey. Nov 2002, tragedy struck. John was forced to take disability retirement from his county job where he had worked for 20 yrs. He was diagnosed with early onset mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease at age 54.
July 2006, John and Pat moved from Tampa FL to her hometown of Johnson City TN. They found a church and still volunteered to work with the food banks
he was pre-deceased by his father, mother, his 3 grown stepchildren whom he dearly loved-Scott Clark, Margie Clark Watkowski, formerly of Johnson City TN & raised in Linthicum MD & half-sister Kimberly McKee of Linthicum MD.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Patricia Greer Eunis of Johnson City TN, a twin brother Donald D Eunis/Clearwater FL, a sister Betty Jean Eunis Heaney/Tampa FL, a favorite cousin Beverly Almond/Unionville VA, a brother-in-law Gary Greer Sr & wife Ginger/Jonesborough TN, a sister-in-law Penny Belanger & husband Gary/Greenville TN & many beloved friends in Tampa FL & Johnson City TN.
Pat extends her deep gratitude of thanks and much love to John's 2 special in-home caregivers Peggy Ault & Barbara Moore for the excellent care and attention to John and his needs. His wishes were to be cremated. His cremains will be buried at Mtn Home National Cemetery Oct 15, 2021 promptly at 3:00 pm. Military honors will be presented. Family & friends are invited to attend but must be at the cemetery by 2:45 pm to be escorted to the shelter on time. Condolences may be extended to Pat Eunis by visiting her at her home or by cards & letters to her address and on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be given to help offset the cost of this obituary or to the Alzheimer's Assoc of Johnson City TN
Cremation services were provided by Oakley-Cook Funeral & Crematory, Bristol TN, and Mountain