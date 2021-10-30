John D. Lewis, 74, passed away at his home in Millington on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was a Retired United States Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant, with 27 years active service.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Claudette Montgomery Lewis, two daughters, Melissa Lutz, (PK) and Teresa Lewis, four Grandsons, Joshua Lutz (Kimberly), Patrick Hillard (Karlyn), Damin Hillard and Eric Lutz and his favorite Granddaughter Sarah Lutz. He is also survived by three Great-Grandsons, David Lutz, Evan Lutz and Patrick Hillard, Jr., due in January 2022. Other survivors are brothers Ronnie Lewis (Phyllis) of Johnson City TN and Eddie Lewis (Alethia) of Butler TN and one sister Karen Robey (Tim) of Johnson City, TN. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mary Lewis of Johnson City, TN, sister Patsy Adams-Hollifield of Johnson City, TN and sister Lynda Irick of Goose Creek, SC.
He was a member of New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon and taught the adult Sunday school class.
He graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1965 and joined the Marine Corps on the delayed enlistment program. He reported to Parris Island to begin training in September 1965. He graduated from Marine Boot Camp in November 1965 and served continuously until his retirement in September 1992. He served one complete and one partial tour in South Vietnam as well as numerous deployments to Japan and Okinawa. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Marine Corps League and a member of the American Legion.
After retiring from the Marine Corps, he attended and received an AA Degree in Business Administration from Shelby State Community College, graduating Suma Cum Laude. He then transferred to the University of Memphis and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA degree in Business Management. He worked at FedEx Express for 17 years and retired in 2010 as a Logistics Specialist.
Visitation will be at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021. Going Home Celebration will be at New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 2 at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Dr. Paul Criss officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time. Burial with full military honors will be at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 3. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date in Johnson City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the charity of the giver’s choice.