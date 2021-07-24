JOHNSON CITY - John D. Back, Jr., age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Hart Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee, with Rev. Jim Chapman officiating. Military Committal Service & Inurnment will follow at 11:00AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion of Kingsport.
Arrangements especially for Mr. John D. Back, Jr. and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.