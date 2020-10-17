John Cox Waller, age 76, of Bluff City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020 from Johnson City Medical Center. John was born in Johnson City to the late William and Gladys Kelly Waller.
John was a kind hearted, an extremely wonderful husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was a prankster and enjoyed a good laugh. He loved the Lord and served him in many ways. He was a member and treasurer of Deerlick Union Church in Piney Flats, TN. John enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, wrestling, Tennessee Football, woodworking and even bowled on a league. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Before he retired he worked as a long distance (on the road) truck driver for Valleydale in Bristol, VA and Norandex in Bristol, TN.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in passing by a brother who passed as a child and one sister, JoAnn Curtis.
John leaves behind a legacy of those who love him to carry on his many jokes and memories. Those remaining include a wife of 53 years, Iva Waller, two sons; Donavan and wife Markie Waller and Brandon Todd Waller; five grandchildren; Karah and Skye Waller, Samantha Nidiffer, Zoey Waller and Joshua Schmitt and seven great grandchildren. John also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousin to carry on his legacy.
A Private graveside will be conducted Monday October 19, 2020 at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City, TN. Those who are family and wish to attend please contact Donavan for further guidance.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
or The East Tennessee Second Harvest Foodbank 136 Harvest Lane Maryville, TN 37801 865.521.0000.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to JC Pulmonary Associates; the nurses, doctors and staff of Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods Community Hospital and ETSU Physicians, with special appreciation to Dr. Rebecca Copeland.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and local mandate those wishing to attend the graveside are required to wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.
The John Waller family is in the service of Tetrick Funeral Home-Bluff City. 245 Main Street Bluff City, TN 37618. 423.538.7131 www.tetrickfuneralhome.com