PINEY FLATS - John Constantine Massouras, age 79, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home. He was born March 16, 1942 in Athens, Greece, a son of the late Nikolas and Eleni Galanopoulou Massouras. John served in the Greek Military and came to America in 1968 as an exchange student and received his MBA from East Tennessee State University. He was a financial analyst and consultant for Bosch Co. in Johnson City. He was a member of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church and one of the founding families of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He was awarded twice by the Metropolis of Atlanta, The Archangel Michael Honors for his dedication and services to the church. John was an avid golfer and loved fishing and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Costas John Massouras; and daughter, Jenna Aleka Massouras.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Judy Gail Fern Massouras; daughter, Jennifer Massouras King and husband Johnathon; granddaughter, Kathryn Elaine King; sisters, Kia Kollia, Kaiti Andreopoulou, Mitzi Haikalis and Rita Salavou; brothers, Taki Masouras and Nick Masouras; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Greece.
A Greek American service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City, TN 37618, with Father Steven Matthewes and Dr. Rev. Paul Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow the service at Monte Vista Memorial Park. As per Greek tradition, there will be a luncheon served at the church following the interment. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 6 until 8:00 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Johnathon King, Davie Brooks, Mike Cameron, Mitchell Goad, Mark Osborne, Brandon Nickles and Christian Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Devapiran Jaishankar, Dr. Koyamangalath Krishnan, Dr. David Freeman, Dr. Jason Hatjioannou.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the clinical staff and nurses of Amedisys Health Care and Hospice and John’s church family and friends for all their love care, prayers and support. Also, a special thanks to his hospice nurse, Brenda Payne.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.