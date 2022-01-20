PINEY FLATS - John Cameron Shepardson, 58, Piney Flats, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
John was born in Dansville, NY to Wilma Darnell Clark and the late Victor Ronald Shepardson.
He was a master carpenter who excelled at anything he did. Not only was he good at carpentry, but he could do anything he put his mind to. He loved camping and being with his family. He devoted his life to helping others, often putting everyone else’s needs before his own. He was a wonderful grandfather and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by: his step-father, Frisky Clark; and an uncle, David Shepardson.
Survivors include: his mother, Wilma; three children, Amanda Carnine, Jared Shepardson and Josh Shepardson; nine grandchildren, Anna, Madisen, Saen, Mia, Aria, Emily, Izzy, Eleanor and Evelyn; two granddogs, Forrest and Esme; special friend, Myra Knight; and the mother of his children and best friend, Shoshanah Peters.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Shepardson family www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Shepardson family. (423) 282-1521