JOHNSON CITY - John “Buz” Sawyer, 93, Johnson City, passed away with his family by his side, Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Franklin Woods Hospital.
John was born in Nassau Bahama Island on August 2, 1927. He grew up at Father Baker’s Orphanage in Lackawanna, NY. John was drafted into the Army in 1945 and served with Occupation Forces in Germany. He then enlisted in the Air Force where he served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. John retired as an Air Force Medic. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church and also 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Until COVID-19 occurred he still played chess and golf often.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Murr Sawyer; daughter, Teresa Lynn Sawyer Cantrell and husband Dan; sister, Shirley Dunkley; nephews, Phillip, Robert and John Dunkley.
The committal and entombment service will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the mausoleum chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens, with Fr. Dustin Collins, Pastor, officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.
Those who wish to pay their respects to John may do so with an informal viewing from 8:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Services.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
In-lieu-of flowers the family ask donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd. Unit 102, Johnson City, TN 37601 or your local food bank.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Franklin Woods Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Sawyer family. (610-7171)