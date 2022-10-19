KINGSPORT - John Bingham, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away early in the morning on October 16th, 2022 of natural causes. On the night before his passing, John and his family enjoyed watching Tennessee beat Alabama, and after the game, John called his best friend Jim Whitaker to bask in the glory.
John was born on September 24th, 1952 to Bob and Ann Bingham in Kingsport, TN. John grew up with his two brothers, Bobby & Jeff, and the three of them have been very close throughout their lives. After John graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970, he went on to study Business at East Tennessee State University.
After graduating with a degree in Business, John studied Law at the University of Tennessee, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Linda Barber. John and Linda had a small, intimate wedding in Linda’s hometown, New Johnsonville, TN in 1976. John and Linda later went on to have two children, Matthew & Laura.
John obtained his law degree in 1978 where he graduated cum laud. After Law School, he started his first job as an Associate Attorney at Frank Slaughter’s law firm in Bristol, TN, kickstarting an over 40-year career practicing law.
Early in his career, he served four years as Assistant District Attorney in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and thereafter, he practiced primarily divorce law for Bingham & Francisco in downtown Kingsport for nine years.
After his time with Bingham & Francisco, John moved into private law practice. When he was working as an Assistant DA, a prominent local attorney, Bill Hawkins, knew great talent when he saw it, and he asked John to join his firm. John joined Hawkins, Moody, Bingham & Miller in 1994. John has received the Martin Dale Hubbell highest rating since 1994. John practiced as a plaintiff’s trial attorney and represented people who have been injured and the families of people who have died as a result of negligence. He spent the last 28 years focusing his practice on accident, personal injury, and medical malpractice cases. Over the last many years of his career, he primarily focused on medical malpractice. John worked diligently as an attorney, right up until his death.
It was John’s dedication and passion for helping people that made him an incredible lawyer, husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Outside of his career, John was an avid golf player, all beginning when his High School team got 2nd place in the state tournament in 1970. John went on to play golf for most of his life. But above all, he enjoyed caring for everyone around him and spending quality time with his family and friends.
John touched so many lives, was loved by all, and his legacy will live on in our hearts.
John Samuel Bingham was pre-deceased by his parents, Bob and Ann Bingham. John is survived by his two brothers, Bob Bingham Jr. (Sherry) and Jeff Bingham (Aleta). He is also survived by his children, Matthew Bingham (Audrey) and Laura Bingham (Luis) and a slew of nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 100 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660 on Sunday, October 23rd at 4 o’clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Humphrey’s County Center for Higher Education, 695 Holly Lane, Waverly, TN 37185.