JOHNSON CITY - John Benko, Jr., 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 15, 2023.
John was employed by Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport for 20 years and Delfasco, Inc. in Greeneville for 18 years. After his retirement, John enjoyed his yard and classic cars and trucks.
A U.S. Army combat veteran, he served in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. John was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement during over 70 helicopter combat air assaults. His combat operations included Quangtri Province, An Khe, A Shau Valley, Hue, Tay Ninh Province, Khe Sahn, and many others. Other awards included the Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation. Upon returning from Vietnam, he was an assistant drill instructor (sergeant) at Fort Bragg, NC.
John is survived by his two children, Tracie (Shawn) Thompson and Brian (Esther) Benko; three grandchildren, Alec Thompson and Ethan and Emma Benko, all of Tampa; four siblings, Patty Benko of Nashville, Mark (Martie) Benko of Greeneville, Kathy (Art) Long of Burke, VA, and Becky (Kim) Chamberlin of Crossville; and special friend, Pam Sarber. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rita Benko of Greeneville.
There will be a committal service at 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, in the Historic section. Military honors will be rendered by Tennessee Army National Guard, DAV Bristol #39, and Rolling Thunder. Those wishing to attend are asked to please assemble at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Active pallbearers will include: Mark Benko, Jr., Ben Benko, Drake Benko, Eric Chamberlin, Kevin Chamberlin, and Ethan Benko.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.