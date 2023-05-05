John Bell David Lee Buck, age 69, of the Central Community went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 05, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late David F. Buck and Barbara Clark Buck. David was a 1971 graduate of University High School and a 1976 graduate of ETSU with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in elementary education. He was an 8th grade teacher at Central Elementary School for 32 years and a beloved coach for the girls’ basketball team. David also refereed basketball and umpired the Little League in Carter County for many years. In addition, he was inducted into the Carter County Teacher’s Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also a member of the Carter County Board of Education for 12 years.
David was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church and was baptized by the Reverend Gene Cornett at Powder Branch Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, putt-putt champion and was a former member of the Elizabethton Golf Course Board of Directors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Nola Marie Buck. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years and the love of his life, Kathy Jo Buck, of the home; brother, Thomas Keith Buck (Patti), of Johnson City; one sister, Nelta Buck, of Johnson City; two nieces, Rachel Marie Estep (Daniel) and Shannon Nicole Banner; great-niece, Anslie Pinkston; four nephews, Cody Keith Buck, Isaac Pinkston, Russell Hughes (Brittany) and Nicholas Hughes; great-nephew, Brayln Banner; two brothers-in-law, Kirk Hughes and Kim Hughes; two sisters-in-law, Karen Blevins and Kelly Reed; aunt, June Pritchard (Sherman); close friends, David Hyder and Letha Carr and several cousins also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of David will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 08, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Jeff Curtis, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service and committal will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are former and present faculty and students of Central Elementary School and members of Oak Grove Christian Church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Oak Grove Christian Church, 436 Jim Elliott Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.