John Bell David Lee Buck, age 69, of the Central Community went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 05, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late David F. Buck and Barbara Clark Buck. David was a 1971 graduate of University High School and a 1976 graduate of ETSU with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in elementary education. He was an 8th grade teacher at Central Elementary School for 32 years and a beloved coach for the girls’ basketball team. David also refereed basketball and umpired the Little League in Carter County for many years. In addition, he was inducted into the Carter County Teacher’s Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also a member of the Carter County Board of Education for 12 years.

David was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church and was baptized by the Reverend Gene Cornett at Powder Branch Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, putt-putt champion and was a former member of the Elizabethton Golf Course Board of Directors.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you