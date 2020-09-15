LIMESTONE - John “Bear” Faucett, 78, of Limestone, TN, died Wednesday evening, September 9th.
“Bear” was retired, he served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1965. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 9724 in Jonesborough, American Legion Post #64 in Greeneville, and ETOID (East Tennessee Intertribal Descendants).
Survivors include his wife: Lynn Carter; cousins: Mary Lou Abels and husband, Jerry, Edith Witherall and husband, Bill; his “dog-son”: Gunner; and four cats.
He was preceded in death by his son: John Faucett; parents: John and Sophia Faucett.
A military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 21st, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy Funeral Detail.
Condolences maybe shared with the family at www.doughty-stevens.com
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements