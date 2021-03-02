ELIZABETHTON - John B. “Tommy” Thomas, Elizabethton, entered Heaven’s gate on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
He was a lifelong native of Johnson City. He was born on April 7, 1947 to the late J.B. Thomas, Jr. and Elizabeth Thomas.
Tommy was educated at Science Hill and was an outstanding football player, earning him the Big 6 Specialist Award as a receiver. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy as a post-graduate and earned All-Mid South Honors in football for both offense and defense. He attended MTSU and ETSU. He was owner of Thomas Petroleum Products and was president of Appalachian Oil Company for 28 years. He enjoyed duck hunting and won several duck calling contests. He loved to dance the east coast swing and shag. He was a reserved person in his later years, but still enjoyed his friends.
Tommy was a longtime member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and recently attended Central Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Thomas Street.
Tommy is survived by: his four children, John Barnes Thomas IV “Jabe”, Jackson Hunter Thomas and his wife Lauren, Beverly Brennan “Bunni” Thomas, and Stacey Thomas Kaufman; grandchildren, Hannah Kaufman, Kent Kaufman, Eli Kaufman, Barnes Thomas, Rhett Thomas, Selah Thomas and Ransom Thomas; siblings, Catherine Thomas Mills and her husband David, Christopher Garrett Thomas “Buddy” and his wife Kathy, and Brownie Thomas Barksdale and her husband Tuttle; and one special friend, Brenda Hoss.
Tommy’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until 1 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Rev. David Foster officiating and will be live streamed on www.morrisbaker.com. The committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers include: Hunter Thomas, Jabe Thomas, Lance Torbett, Jack Cox, Christopher Thomas, David Mills, Tony Street and Tut Barksdale. Everyone in attendance will be encouraged to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Renew Ministries at http://calvarychatt.com/give. Under the pulldown bar, select Renew.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Thomas family via www.morrisbaker.com.
