John Allen Rider II was born March 11, 1928 to George and Lorene Rider on the family farm near Arnett OK. After service in the US Navy 1946-1948, John had a 42 year career in education, teaching in several high schools in Kansas, and at a number of colleges and universities from North Dakota to the Panama Canal Zone, receiving many awards over the years for his distinguished service.
Throughout his life, John actively served others in church and community activities, working particularly in support of adult literacy, as a hospice volunteer, and as a member of Kiwanis, Lions Clubs, and the American Legion. He also did a great deal of work in genealogy for his own and other families.
Preceding John in death were his wife Audrey, parents George & Lorene Rider, his brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Helen Rider, and his sister, Maebelle and brother-in law Clifford Hanan.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Edward Brown of Waco, TX; his son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Kelli Rider of College Grove, TN; his grandchildren, William Brown, Catherine Brown, and Lauren Brown of Waco, TX; and Hannah Rider and John Rider IV, of College Grove, TN; two nephews, four nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be held at Garrison Cemetery with nephew Chaplain Paul Rider, USAF retired, presiding.
Interment will be in the Garrison Cemetery, Dacoma OK.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwestern Oklahoma University Foundation. https://my.nwfoundation.com/
The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com where you may leave your condolences or a found memory about John.