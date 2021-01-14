“We are confident, I say and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”
II Corinthians 5:8 KJV
ELIZABETHTON - Joey Grant Nave, age 65, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Joey was born in Carter County to Mary Peters Roberts, of Elizabethton and the late Coy Nave, Jr.
Joey graduated from Hampton High School with the Class of 1973, where he was an outstanding football player. He retired as a wire drawer for Mapes Piano String in Elizabethton. He was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and also a member of the Wild Turkey Federation. Joey was an avid hunter of both turkey and deer. Joey cherished family and his many friendships.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pam McIntosh Nave, of the home; two children, Hunter Grant Nave and wife Glenna, of Elizabethton and Jessica Hopson, of Elizabethton; a grandson, Linkin Hopson, of Elizabethton; a brother, Sherrel Nave, of Elizabethton; and a nephew, Joshua Nave, of Elizabethton. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Big Springs Baptist Church, 171 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 in honor of Joey.
