PINEY FLATS – Joel Thomas Conner, 89, of Piney Flats, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, while in the care of The Waters, Bristol, TN.
He was born in Johnson City, a son of the late Henry Clay Conner and Fannie Maude Armistead Conner. He was a Christian of the Methodist Faith, attending service at Piney Flats UMC. Those surviving include: his wife of 64 years, Joann Torbett Conner; children, Donna Kelly and husband Michael, Teresa Carter and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Justin and wife Victoria, Garret and wife Anna, Grace, and Trevor. Joel will be interred at Mountain Home National Cemetery on August 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM, what would have been his 90th birthday.
