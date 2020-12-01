JOHNSON CITY - Joel L. Phillips, 89, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Waters, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease and eventually COVID-19.
Joel was born in Good Hope, GA to the late Macon and Frances Thompson Phillips.
He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and an avid Dawgs fan. He earned his Master of Business Administration at the University of Houston.
Residing largely in Houston, Joel was the President of Bison Building Materials Company, a manufacturer of high-end windows and doors. He retired in 1990, after 30 years of service. Shortly after retirement, Joel and his wife, Eleanor, relocated to Johnson City. Joel served as the business manager for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for years. He loved music, and admittedly had two left feet, but danced his heart away. His other post-retirement jobs included the Millwork Marketing Company and his insurance agency. He was never at a loss of things to do.
Joel was a craftsman; he could build anything! “Give that man a piece of wood and he will be happy.” We, his family, hope that he has a giant workshop in Heaven. Aside from woodworking, his passion was sailing. Do the two mix? Yes, they do! Joel built boats with beautiful teak interiors and appointments.
Joel was active in Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he was a Junior Ward.
He is loved and missed by the communities he served, Houston and Johnson City, and by his nearest and dearest: wife, Eleanor “Ellie” Snow; two sons, Joel L. Phillips, Jr. and his wife Lorena and Macon Phillips and his wife Diana; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Reese, Patricia and Morgan.
A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Annex) with Chaplain Karl Gasser officiating. Family and friends are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra at https://www.jcsymphony.com/donate-1.
