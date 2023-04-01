JOHNSON CITY - Joel Floyd Rupe, 76, Johnson City, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Franklin, TN.
Joel was born in Johnson City and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Floyd Emanuel Rupe and Effie Grace Brown Rupe Miers.
Joel graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1964. He attended East Tennessee State University for two years before proudly joining the United States Air Force. After serving during the Vietnam War, he returned to Johnson City and worked as a photographer at the Johnson City Press Chronicle. Joel later entered the transportation business and retired from Mason-Dixon Truck Lines.
He enjoyed dairy cattle, aviation, and reading the newspaper. Joel had his pilot’s license and said he felt closest to God when he was in the sky. He also enjoyed attending tractor shows, car shows, and air shows. Joel loved to listen to the Grand Ole’ Opry. He always loved to enjoy a meal with his family, and BBQ was his favorite, particularly from The Firehouse Restaurant.
His greatest love was for his family and Mr. Buddy Cat.
Joel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; three daughters, Amy Burnette and husband David, Emily Wilhite and husband Marc, Lacey Garner and husband James; grandchildren Abby-Carolyn Gourley, Jake Gourley, Porter Wilhite, Grayson Wilhite, Noah Garner, Ella Grace Garner, Emma Rose Garner; sister, Ann Marie Couch.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Mountain Home and Tennessee Valley VA system, as well as the doctors and nurses at Alive Hospice in Franklin, TN. Also, thank you to the many friends and caregivers that assisted with Joel’s transition to Franklin and excellent care in his last months.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 12:30 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Tim Hall, Minister, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Military honors being accorded by the D.A.V. Post #39, Bluff City.
The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Rupe family. (423)928-6111
