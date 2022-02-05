JOHNSON CITY - Joel Doscher Shull, 60, of Johnson City, TN passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born June 24, 1961, in Johnson City, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Shull and father, Frank Shull; and brother, Jeffrey Shull.
Joel is survived by his siblings, Patricia (Mickey) Mixon, Mark (Becky) Shull, Karen (Scott) Blazer, Jon (Dana) Shull, Todd (Danette) Shull, and Anna Lisa (Paul) Collins. His nephews and nieces include Joshua Shull, Hanna (Brett) Walker, Courtney (Alex) Knecht, Evan (Sara) Mixon, Sara Boone (Shana Johnson), Michael (Lydia) Shull, Olivia Shull, Catherine Shull, Alexandra Shull, Ryan (Luis) Mascorro Blazer, Tyler Blazer (Daniel Wood), Kadie Jane Shull, Paul (Katie) Collins, and Ellie Collins. In addition, Joel had many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joel graduated from Science Hill High School and earned his insurance license in multiple states, owning his own agency for many years. Joel lived a full life and loved people. He never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing stories. He looked forward to his morning coffee while listening to his favorite music. Even more than cooking, he took such pleasure in preparing and sharing a meal. He was always eager to pass along recipes. Joel loved his family and his family loved him and will miss him greatly!
The family wishes to thank Drs. Mitchell, Palazzo and Young and the nurses and staff at Johnson City Memorial Hospital for their good care in Joel’s final days.
A visitation will be held in Jonesborough at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12 at 12:30 - 2 PM with Pastor Jodie Ihfe officiating. The Memorial service will follow at 2 pm. Interment will be Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM graveside at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Chattanooga, TN. Guests are asked to wear face masks to the service, but they are optional.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association. http://www.diabetes.org
"Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away” Matthew 24:35
