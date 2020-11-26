TELFORD - Joe Squibb, 56, of Telford, passed away at his residence on November 23, 2020. Joe was born in Johnson City on June 13, 1964, the son of the late John Palmer Squibb and Martha Squibb.
Joe was a kind and easy-going man. He previously built homes in the Johnson City area and was the current owner/operator of Roy’s Westside Mini Warehouse.
Survivors include mother, Martha Squibb, and brothers, John Squibb and Gary Squibb.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside will follow at Telford Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dikes officiating.
