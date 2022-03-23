GREENEVILLE - Joe Ronald O’Dell, 82, of Greeneville, TN passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Ballad Community Hospital East in Greeneville.
He was born on January 6, 1940 in Johnson City, TN. He attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. Upon graduation from ETSU, he served in the United States Army for several years, completing jump school at Fort Benning and serving much of his time as a First Lieutenant at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. He married Emily Givens in 1971 and they moved to Greeneville, where he worked first at Greeneville Middle School and then at Greeneville High School, where he coached football and baseball and taught Physical Education and Biology until his retirement in 2000. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, woodworker, Atlanta Braves fan, and old-time string music aficionado. He was also an active member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and teaching Sunday school.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 50 years, Emily Givens O’Dell, of Greeneville; his daughter Carrie Lee O’Dell and son-in-law Benjamin Furiga of Brooklyn, NY; his daughter Leah O’Dell Gill, son-in-law Brian Gill, and granddaughter Megan Gill of Hixson, TN; his sister Linda Brashear and brother-in-law Lanny Brashear of Johnson City, TN; his cousins Peggy Myers of Fort Pierce, FL and Lee Ann Hill of Nashville, TN; close family friends and ‘pseudo sons’ Paul Spano and Steven Spano; four nieces, a nephew, and numerous cousins. He is predeceased by: his parents Jack and Josephine O’Dell and his sister Noel Mae O’Dell.
His family will hold a memorial service honoring his life on Saturday, March 26 at 2:00 at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St. Greeneville, which will also livestream on the church’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. Reverend Jamie W. Lively will officiate and the family welcomes friends to the Fellowship Hall following the service to share memories of Joe. In keeping with his spirit of scientific curiosity and his economical nature, Joe arranged for the donation of his remains to the Quillen College of Medicine at ETSU.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that you honor Joe’s memory with charitable donations to Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Kermit Tipton Football Scholarship, and the Greene County Firewood Ministry. Coach Joe O’Dell was funny and sweet and loved his family fiercely. His caring and his humor will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all the communities he graced.