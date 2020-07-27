JOHNSON CITY - Joe Pal Freeman II, 60, passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center on July 25, 2020. After a week on life support, family surrounded him and ushered him home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through song and prayer.
Joe will be remembered for many things. For one, he was a skilled guitarist in the band Fortress of Light. He was also a member of Fountain of Life Bible Church, where he took numerous trips to Florida to play music and hand out Bibles to prisoners. Another fun hobby of Joe’s was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Joe was known as a good man. Friends and family knew him as someone they could rely on. He was the owner of Freeman Masonry, a local construction company that specialized in brick and block work. His business helped many schools, athletic facilities, homes, and other establishments that were thrilled to use his services. However, he would probably say that his biggest accomplishment was being a Papaw.
Joe is survived by his two daughters, Hali Gallup and Halston Wells, his son in law, Stephen Wells, and two grandchildren, Harper Gallup and Jedidiah Wells and a second grandson on the way. He is also survived by his fiancé, Mary Absher, his mother, Diane Freeman, and sister, Elizabeth Ensign.
He was preceded in death by his late wife Linda Freeman and father, Joe Pal Freeman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fountain of Life Bible Church on Wednesday, July 29, at 7PM. Out of respect to others the family asks you to wear a face mask that can be removed once seated. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no line of receiving of friends. The family asks when you arrive inside the church building to find a seat and enjoy a slideshow of memories. If you are unable to join us in person, view the service LIVE at http://flbconline.com/.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards funeral and burial expense to Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, 5913 Kingsport Hwy., Gray, TN 37615.
Condolences can be sent to Joe’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Joe Pal Freeman II.