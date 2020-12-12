ELIZABETHTON - Joe Lester Williams, 84, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Hunter Lester & Pansy Pauline McGuire Williams. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Salem. Joe was retired from Inland Container after 40 years of service. He was a member & deacon of Unaka Baptist Church for many years, a man of faith who lived his life serving others. Joe was a board member for many years at Happy Valley Credit Union. He was an avid gardener, one of his greatest joys was to share his harvest with other.. He enjoyed making Apple Butter and Apple Pier “Flip Overs” to give away. He was always helping people in need. He was a loving husband, dad and Papaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Jerry Jerome Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Wilma Pearl Lowe Williams. His Children: Kane (Geri) Williams and Melissa (Tim) Elsea. His Grandchildren: Dana (Brad) Potter, Kayleigh (Ryan) Gouge, Kameron Elsea (Hannah Hinshaw) Fiance. His Siblings: Raymond Williams, Rodney (Kathy) Williams, Carolyn (Gary) Grindstaff, Geneva Williams, Barbara Miller, Ruth (Perry) Banner and Garfield (Lee) Williams. Several nieces & nephews and many friends also survive
A Service to Celebrate the life of Joe Williams will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Unaka Baptist Church with the Rev. Walker Roberson and Rev. Eric Heaton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial park. Music will be provided by Christina Lewis and Brianna Fagan. Active pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday will be: Brad Potter, Kameron Elsea, Ryan Gouge, Tim Elsea, Chris Williams and Travis Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons and Trustees of Unaka Baptist Church, Board Members of Happy Valley Credit Union and his many friends and neighbors in Hurley Hollow. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to Isaiah 117 House or help a neighbor in need. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Unaka Baptist Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Williams family