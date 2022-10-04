Joe Junior Howington, 77, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Joe was born in Elizabethton, TN on July 22, 1945 to the late Joseph C. Howington and Gladys Keene Howington. After graduating from Elizabethton High School, Joe served in the United States Army. He saw two tours of duty in Vietnam before returning to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he served out the rest of his service. Joe worked at Rainbow Bakery until its closure. He then worked at Mountain Home VA for 10 years before retiring. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife Caroline Morris Howington, brothers Tony Howington and Bill Howington, and sisters Dorothy Howington, Mary LeForge and Betty Leblanc. Survivors include his sons, Joey Howington (Margaret) and John Howington, daughter Sherry Burrel (Jason), sisters Hazel Boyette and Helen Ernst (Gene), grandchildren Josh Howington, Anthony Howington, Dustin Carroll, Dylan Carroll, and Courtney Carroll, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, step-son “Little” Joe Morris (Kathy) and children Robert, Paul, Amanda, and Brittany Morris, step-daughter Julie King (Daniel) and children Hannah and Haley Miller, and 16 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Service in Johnson City. A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City is honored to serve the Howington family. Online condolences can be left at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com