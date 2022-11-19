JOHNSON CITY - Joe F Franklin, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with his heavenly father on 11/1/2022, surrounded by family.
Born on February 3, 1949, in Charleroi, Pa. to the late Joseph F. Franklin of Venice, FL and Dorothy M. Franklin of Johnson City, Tn. and his paternal and maternal grandparents of German, Austrian, Scottish, and Irish decent.
He graduated from University High School in Johnson City. Joe enlisted in the Air Force from 1969-1972 earning Sergeant (E-4) as an Emergency Room Technician and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Ms. and on the Pacific Island of Guam during the Vietnam War. Post enlistment he attended ETSU for a few quarters ending up graduating at the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976. He entered the real estate profession in Knoxville immediately after graduating as an affiliate real estate broker. Joe eventually moved back to the Tri-Cities and became an appraiser in 1984 and became a State Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser. He was a member of the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Appraisers.
Joe enjoyed buying and selling real estate, R&B/soul music, and spending time at the beach. His love for music inspired him to pick up the tenor saxophone at an early age and was an original member of local band, ‘The Epics’, and later joined C. Vaughn Leslie and the Sleepless Knights, both 60s R&B bands in Johnson City playing in venues such as Teen Town and the Burning Giraffe along with many other locations and artists such as, Percy Sledge, Clifford Curry, and others. In the late 80s and early 90s, Joe co-founded the R&B band ‘Second Time Around’. His other joys were muscle cars, sports cars, monthly gatherings at various local restaurants and beach trips with some of his dearest high school friends.
Joe is survived by his softest, sweetest, compassionate lady companion of over 4 years, Lana Smith Combs, whom he loved and deeply adored (his princess); a wonderful son, whom he was very proud of – Bart Franklin and two grandsons (Tyson and Brooks) of Knoxville; two exceptional and best brothers – Don Franklin (wife Lynn) of Johnson City, and Jeff Franklin of Greenback, TN, nephews, nieces and many loyal and special friends. He loved the Lord and attended Fountain of Life Bible Church in Boones Creek and was blessed each time with messages from Pastors Vic and Matt.
No service is immediately planned and a private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank-You” to Nurse Audrey and Nurse Haley for their wonderful and compassionate care of Joe.
Memories and condolences may be viewed and shared by visiting www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services of Jonesborough (423-913-4818) is honored to serve the Franklin family during this difficult time.
This obituary was lovingly written by Joe’s family.