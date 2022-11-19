JOHNSON CITY - Joe F Franklin, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with his heavenly father on 11/1/2022, surrounded by family.

Born on February 3, 1949, in Charleroi, Pa. to the late Joseph F. Franklin of Venice, FL and Dorothy M. Franklin of Johnson City, Tn. and his paternal and maternal grandparents of German, Austrian, Scottish, and Irish decent.

