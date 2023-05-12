“Our dear one was called away,
And has gone with the Lord to stay.
Although this passing makes us weep,
We rejoice he rests safe in God’s keep.”
JOHNSON CITY - Joe E. Thurman passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City, Tennessee after a brief illness. Joe was surrounded by his loving family and dear friends when he passed.
Joe was born October 18, 1937, in Monroe, Louisiana to the late Addison Carlon Thurman and Louise Smith Thurman. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Carlon Thurman of Monroe, Louisiana and Jim Thurman of Fort Worth, Texas.
Joe graduated from Ouachita Parish High School, Monroe, Louisiana, where he excelled in baseball and basketball. After graduation, Joe served our country for three years in the United States Army. Upon his discharge as a Specialist 5th Class, he attended the University of Louisiana of Monroe where he obtained an Industrial Engineering degree and later received his MBA from Suffolk University, Boston, Massachusetts.
After graduating from college, he left his beloved hometown of Monroe and went to work for Raytheon Technologies where he worked for over thirty years. He spent most of his career in the Boston area until transferring to Raytheon in Bristol in 1989. He quickly fell in love with East Tennessee, its friendly people, the beautiful mountains but especially the lakes. After marrying the love of his life, Judy, they moved to Boone Lake where they spent many years making lifelong friendships and cherished memories.
Joe was an avid sports fan especially when it came to the SEC! Anyone who knew Joe well knew he was 100% devoted to his LSU Tigers and they would be hearing “Goooo Tigers” many times if watching the game with him. However, after moving to East Tennessee, he quickly became a loyal Tennessee Vol fan unless, of course, they were playing against His Tigers. He would often be wearing a LSU shirt over a Tennessee Volunteer shirt just in case the outcome was not as he hoped and he needed to change. Joe and Judy loved attending games at Neyland Stadium and had season tickets for many years.
Each morning, Joe awoke, made his coffee, and read the Johnson City Press, as well as his hometown newspaper from Monroe. Although he was interested in the news events of the day, it was really all about the crossword puzzle which he completed every day. He watched the national news daily and was very passionate about his political views and wasn’t afraid to express them.
Joe was a member of First Christian Church in Monroe and attended the First Christian Church in Johnson City. Joe became a believer at a very early age and still has the Bible presented to him upon that glorious decision.
Joe is survived by Judy M. Thurman of the home and her children, Kimberly Culver Garrison (Jim) of Sarasota, Florida, and Scott Culver (Kendra) of Piney Flats, Tennessee, who he loved as his own children. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren: Payne Baxter Garrison, Wichita, Kansas; Carter James Garrison, Johnson City, Tennessee; Gracie Elizabeth Culver and Joseph Talmage Culver, Piney Flats, Tennessee. He loved watching his grandchildren grow up and was extremely proud of each of them. He would never admit to having a favorite; however, Gracie Elizabeth, being the only granddaughter, was pretty much perfect in her Papa’s eyes. He was so happy to see her in her prom dress the day before he passed when she visited him in the hospital.
Joe is also survived by a very special nephew, Jerry Thurman, Longview, Texas and two cousins who he dearly loved: Clemy Lou Pedersen (Kjell), Fort Myers, Florida, and Etta Rue Kline (Jerome), Senoia, Georgia. As well as his fur baby, Cooper, who brought him so much joy.
Joe was fortunate to have found an amazing friend group while living on Boone Lake. For many years, they went out almost every Tuesday night to gossip, talk sports and sometimes, argue politics. They included, the late Lanny Epperson, Elizabethton; Joe Slaughter, Johnson City; Gary Williams, Piney Flats, Chuck Gavin, Bluff City and Buff Barrett, Piney Flats. They were affectionately named the “Boone Lake Mafia” by the wait staff at Lola’s Cafe in Johnson City.
The family would like to thank the nurses on the medical/surgical floor and ICU who were so loving and compassionate to Joe during his time in their care. Also, a special thank you to Dr. James A. Joslyn for being not only his physician but a personal friend.
Per Joe’s request, there will be no service at this time; however, there will be a Celebration of Life to honor Joe and share “Joe stories” at a later date.
If you choose, please make a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Thurman family. (423) 610-7171.