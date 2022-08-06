JOHNSON CITY - Joe Dayton Sheffield, 84, Johnson City, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Joe was a native of Carter County and was a resident of Johnson City since 1960. He was a son of the late Hunter Dayton and Lottie Ann Street Sheffield.
Joe was a 1957 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Following graduation, he accepted a position as a mailroom courier at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington D.C. In 1960, Joe returned to Johnson City, and he and his brother, Brownie, opened Junction Shell Service Center. The brothers then entered the car business as Sheffield Auto Mart. Through this business, Joe become a pillar of the local auto industry. They owned and operated the International Scout and Dodge franchises, and in 1982, Joe and Brownie were awarded the Johnson City Pontiac, Buick & GMC franchises. They were also active in real estate holdings and integral in the development of the Bristol Highway Motor Mile.
Joe formerly served as a Washington County Commissioner and was a member of River of Life Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Bill Grindstaff, Herman Cody, and Randy Hicks.
Joe is survived by three children, Michael Sheffield (Katie), Piney Flats, Melissa “Missy” Bible (Doug), Telford, and Evan Roswall (Fernando), Knoxville; four grandchildren, Felicia Sheffield (Josh), Gray, Dayton Sheffield, Johnson City, Nicholas Sheffield, Piney Flats, and Seth Bible, Telford; two great-grandchildren, Jovan and Sydney Roberts, Gray; one brother, Brownie Sheffield (Jeri), Gray; two sisters, Pat Grindstaff, Johnson City, and Neva Cody, Elizabethton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special lifelong friends, Ray & Jean Adams, Wendell Shipley, Roger Shepherd, Bobby & Gaye Whitson, Rodney & Juanita Fullerton, and Bill Harrell.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Abundant Christian Living, especially Ava, Billy, Janice #1, Janice #2, Mary, Patricia, Tameri, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, for the excellent care given to Joe.
The graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens, with Pastor Donnie Humphrey, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Wednesday.
In lieu-of-flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/ , or Gideon’s International at www.gideons.org .