ATHENS - Joe Byrd, age 88 of Athens, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at Dominion Senior Living of Athens. A native of Erwin Tn and a resident of Athens for the past 12 years, he was the son of the late George and Julia Byrd. He was retired from Raytheon and served in the Korean War with the US Army. He was a Big Orange fan, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Carol Mottern Byrd (June 15, 2012).
Survivors include,
Two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. David and Dr Jenny Byrd of Athens, Bill Byrd and Kaye Ingram of Elizabethton, TN; Three grandchildren, Todd Marion, Katie Byrd and Will Byrd; Five great grandchildren; One sister, Ruth Byrd Salts of Erwin, TN
Graveside services were held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton, TN
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Faith Clinic 18 South Congress Parkway, Athens, TN 37303. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Joe-Byrd Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.