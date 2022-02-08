JOHNSON CITY - Jody Roberts passed away January 27 in Johnson City, TN after battling cancer. He served in the United States Army, where he learned the skills he used throughout his life to fix almost anything. He was preceded in death by parents John Roberts and Sally Fann, Brother Bill Roberts, and Daughter Michelle Roberts. Family carrying on his memory include Brother Frank Roberts; Sister Jama Shultz; children Micah Roberts, Jason Roberts, and Fern Roberts; Granddaughter Cayla Roberts; and Long-Term Partner Karen Hulse. Jody loved music and wants you to remember him by fellowship with family and friends. Services will be held graveside at VA Mountain Home on Friday February 11th at 3pm.