JOHNSON CITY - Jody Lee Miller, 55, Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 2, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Harley Miller and Sarah King Miller of Johnson City. Jody attended Cash Hollow Church and was a former employee of the Johnson City Country Club. He loved spending time with his family and always willing to help anyone that was in need. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Miller; his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Anna Belle King and his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Ida Mae Miller.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah King Miller of Johnson City; a sister, Patty Miller; two brothers, James Darren Miller and Sandy Miller and wife, Amy all of Johnson City; very special great-nephews, Jasper Williams, Cody Tate and Skylar Heck; also, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial and Inurnment service for Jody will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in the Washington County Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Buddy Cretsinger and Rev. Greg Wagner officiating. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Miller family. 423-928-2245