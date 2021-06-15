Jodie Josephine Mollohan, age 62, passed away June 12, 2021 after a valiant fight with Posterior Corticle Atrophy - a form of Alzheimers.
Jodie was a faithful Jehovah's Witness and called on Jehovah for comfort every day of her illness.
She was born in Orlando, Florida and lived in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Zephyrhills, and Pensacola. Jodie and Gary also called Jonesborough, Tennessee, Johnson City, Unicoi, McMinnville, White Pine, LaFollette and her final destination of Rogersville home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gary Mollohan; daughters, Kristi Mollohan Samsel (Charles) and Jaime Mollohan Balbier (Wilfredo); parents, Thomas Holochwost and Joan Allen; sister, Julie Meyers; grandchildren, Jared Blount, Jacquline Lambert, Alivia Balbier, Hannah Balbier, Elijah Balbier; step mother, Nancy Holochwost; step sister, Lisa Watkins; sisters-in-law, Belinda Rose and Karen Wills; 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
Services will be private. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.