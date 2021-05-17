JONESBOROUGH - Jodi Jackson Honeycutt, age 43, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 with her husband and children by her side at Johnson City Medical Center. Her heart was big and she was always willing to help anybody in need. Her passion was her cattle and she left a barn full of her show family behind. She loved her family fiercely and was especially proud of her children and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell Jackson; step-brother, Jeffery Davis; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Dorothy Collings; paternal great-grandparents, Ingle and Iris Hensley; and special niece, Delilah Watts.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jessie Honeycutt; daughters, Bailey Ward and husband, Grant, and Brooke Graham and long-time boyfriend, Tyler Rivers; son, Isaac Patton Graham; grandchildren, Hunter and Haley Pennington; love of Jodi’s life and newest granddaughter, Greigh Elizabeth Ward; mother and step-father, Donna and Don Davis; sister, Penny Hammonds and husband, Roger; brother, Travis Jackson; paternal grandparents, Don and Wilma Brooks; father of Jodi’s children, Shad Graham; several nieces, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Roger Vineyard officiating. A Memorial Service celebrating Jodi’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center located 140 Spurgeon Ln. Blountville, TN 37617 with Pastor Rodney Cobble officiating.
