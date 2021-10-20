JOHNSON CITY - JoBeth Bulla, 60, Johnson City, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
JoBeth was native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Eli Barkett and Virginia King.
JoBeth was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. JoBeth enjoyed volunteering in various soup kitchens. She and her husband, Kenneth, owned and operated Bulla Quality Construction for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents JoBeth was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Nicole Bulla, one brother and sister, aunt and uncle, Clarence and Betty Cannon.
Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Kenneth Bulla; son, James Miller of Elizabethton; daughter, Shanna Foster and husband Scott of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Jackson, Hyrum and Cameron Sonney; brother, Drew Alvey of Florida; several cousins.
The celebration of life service for JoBeth will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Johnson City Medical Center for their wonderful care of JoBeth, and also a dear friend, Winnie Elrod.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.