Joanne Wexler Rawls, age 86, who had a zest for life, keen sense of humor and a very cheerful disposition passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home. She was a resident of Johnson City, Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia. She was a daughter of the late Daniel Benjamin Wexler, Sr. and Eloise Pope Wexler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene L. Rawls, Jr.; and daughter, Elizabeth Rawls.
Joanne was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. She attended Gulf Park, A Junior College for Women, Gulfport, Mississippi and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was a member of the Grandfather Mountain Croquet Club during her residency there. During her Johnson City years, Joanne was active in the Johnson City Garden Club, the Junior League and Church Circle.
She is survived by two sons, Eugene Lawrence Rawls, II, and Daniel Wexler Rawls; two grandchildren, Shelby Grace, and Dawson Wexler Rawls; one brother, Lewis Wexler, Sr.; six nieces and nephews, Eloise Pope Wexler II, Lisa Wexler Birch, Lewis Wexler, Jr., Lillian Wexler Humphries, Harrison Wexler, and Susan Wexler Ellis; 13 great nieces & nephews; and three great-great nieces & nephews.
Committal and Interment Services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Garden of Section I at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Steven Spell, Amedisys Hospice officiating. Those unable to attend may view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to extend extra special thanks to Connie Archer, all her caregivers, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care that was shown and has been shared.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, “Pastor’s Discretionary Fund,” 201 S Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Rawls family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Joanne Wexler Rawls and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.