GRAY - Joanne E. Long Guimond, 89, Gray, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City. She was born September 4, 1930 in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne Long. She had resided in Gray, TN for the last 41 years. She married Roger A. Guimond on June 26, 1954 in Edmundston. Joanne retired from a long career at CVS Pharmacy, was an administrative assistant for many years with the Girl Scout Council in Johnson City, and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma and friend who loved puzzles, reading, birdwatching, knitting and interacting with her grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City for their compassionate care during her stay.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Roger Guimond (1992); stepmother, Gertrude Long; sister, Jacquie LeBoeuf; and brothers, Frank, John and Richard Long.
Joanne is survived by her sons, Rick Guimond and wife, Greta of Marietta, Ohio, Jim Guimond and wife, Angie of Kingsport, and Mark Guimond and wife, Linda of Johnson City; grandchildren, Zach Guimond, Mollie Mitchem and fiancé, Dan Westerman, Murphy Mitchem, Andy Guimond and fiancée, Maria Skladanowski, Alex Guimond and wife, Jordan, Sarah Aldredge and husband, Zach; and Luke Guimond; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Long and Judy Long.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am with Father Emmanuel Massawe officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.