SULPHUR SPRINGS - Joanne Elizabeth Cates Deakins, 92, of the Sulphur Springs Community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the youngest child born to the late Arthur Alexander and Lola (Burke) Cates on July 31, 1929 in Newport, TN.
Joanne was a seventy-four-year member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, a member of the Upper Room of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was active for many years in the Parent Teacher Association and the Home Demonstration Club. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Deakins Sr.; three sisters; and five brothers.
Survivors include her children, Linda Deakins Sherfey and husband Lloyd, John B. Deakins Jr. and wife Teresa, Deborah Deakins and Mike Shelton; grandchildren, Allison Sherfey, Catherine Sherfey Finnigin and husband Brian, Suzanne Deakins Quaintance, John Deakins III and fiancé Erin Johnson, Helen Joanne Nemeth and husband Stephen; great-grandchildren, Marcus and Jacob Finnigin, Oliver and Sam Quaintance and Joseph Nemeth; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Deakins family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church from 1 pm – 3 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 pm with Dr. George Odle and Pastor Scott Brady officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Jerry Deakins, Mike Deakins, John Deakins III, Stephen Nemeth, Mike Shelton and Mark Squibb will serve as pallbearers. Lloyd Sherfey, Eddie Deakins, John W. Squibb Jr. and Brian Finnigin will serve as honorary pallbearers. Everyone who wishes to attend the service is asked to wear a facemask.
The Deakins family would like to extend a special thank you to Joanne's caregivers Teri Pierce, Linda Gilliam, Gerrie Pope, Lois Reasor, Debbie Hicks, Shirley Dover, and Irene Pierce. The Deakins family would also like to think the nurses and doctors of Ballad Health Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the Deakins family has requested that donations be made in Joanne's memory to the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church Building Fund1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659, or to the Community Help Center 159 TN-81 Scenic Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Deakins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.