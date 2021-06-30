JOHNSON CITY - Joanne Calhoun Boswell (90) of Johnson City, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Abundant Christian Living. She was a native of Kingsport, where she resided most of her life. As a member of First Presbyterian Church, she served as Deacon and Elder. Mrs. Boswell had been a board member of Jaycettes and the Junior Women’s Club of Burlington, NC. She was formerly Executive Secretary to the Executive Director of Holston Valley Community Hospital (HVCH). Joanne was a volunteer and board member of the Auxiliary of HVCH, active in Kingsport Community Ministry Center, Meals on Wheels, Shepherd Center, and other volunteer organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, B. Clifford Boswell; parents, William Thomas and Catherine Cloud Calhoun; and sisters, Marjory C. Counts and Louise C. Porter.
Joanne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Reid C. and Suzanne M. Boswell of Greeneville; granddaughters, Stephanie J. Lowe and Caroline L. Boswell both of Johnson City; great-granddaughter, Sydney Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
