JOHNSON CITY - Joanna Marie Bishop, 18, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 5, 2021 at her residence.
Born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on November 27, 2002, daughter of Jimmy Bishop and Debra Rector Mullins-Bishop, she resided in Johnson City. She graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 2020 and attended East Tennessee State University where she participated in Buctainment and several other activities. Joanna was employed by Watauga Brewing Company. She was of the Baptist faith.
Joanna was preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas Bishop; great-grandmothers, JoAnn Curtis, Jane Rector and Emma Debbie Bowser.
She is survived by her parents, Jimmy Bishop and Debra Rector Mullins-Bishop; sister, Hannah Bishop; brothers, Shawn Matthew Mullins and fiancé Katelyn Noah, James Bishop, Aaron Bishop; grandparents, Barbara Marie Rector and Susan Bishop; uncles, Shea Bishop and Jeff Bowser; aunt, Dawn Vancor (Marc); nieces, Scarlett and Violetta Cheek; and special friend, Emma Bawgus, all of Johnson City.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, November 10, 2021at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The service will follow with Rev. Shawn Matthew Mullins and Bro. Samuel McCurry officiating. Burial will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Lovelace Cemetery. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30pm on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an account set up in her name, c/o Debra Mullins, 1605 Oak Grove Village, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37615.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Joanna Bishop.