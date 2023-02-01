Joann Wodtke Miller, 84, after a rich and beautiful life, died peacefully on 31 January 2023. She was born in Fayette County, Illinois, in 1938, to the late Edward and Helen Wodtke. She grew up on a farm and began college at the age of 16 at Eastern Illinois University, where she met her lifelong sweetheart, James Lawrence (Larry) Miller. They were married in 1958 and moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1963, where they raised their three children and were vibrant members of both the East Tennessee State University community as well as First Presbyterian Church. One will never think of Joann without thinking of Larry; they were the most devoted of spouses and the truest of lovebirds for 64 years. During the last three years of her life, she was happiest when sitting on the couch beside him, looking at her beloved mountains and holding hands. At every stage of her life, she established friendships that became lifelong. She was curious about the world and loved to travel, creating many wonderful family memories. Both of these qualities she passed onto all three of her children, instilling her philosophy that experiences and relationships are the essentials of life. Joann was an avid reader with a wonderful sense of humor, a great sense of style, and an exuberant laugh. A definite extrovert and a vivid conversationalist, she loved meeting new people and social occasions of all kinds. She was extraordinarily caring and loving, and her greatest joy was her children, and in later years, her seven grandchildren. While her family is grateful for God’s endless mercy and love to her, especially at the end, they are deeply saddened by their loss of a sweetheart, a mom, and a grammy.
She is survived by her husband, James Lawrence “Larry” Miller; her children, Kirsten Miller Burkart (Patrick), of Durham, North Carolina, Rebecca Miller Duran, of Suwanee, Georgia, and Michael Miller (Martha), of Arlington, Virginia; and seven grandchildren, Alex Duran, of Chicago, Illinois, Claire Duran, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Daniel Duran, of Miami, Florida, Annabel Duran, of Suwanee, Georgia, Cate Duran, of Columbia, South Carolina, Cecelia Miller and Peter Miller, both of Arlington, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held Saturday February 4, 2023, at 1:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 pm.
There will be a private family burial following the service at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Limestone, Tennessee.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Miller family. (423) 282-1521