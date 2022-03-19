JOHNSON CITY - Joann “Sissie” Avada Ginley, age 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to Her Heavenly Home on Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Joann was born October 24, 1936 in Washington County to the late Roy and Gladys King.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Monte Vista Funeral Home in the chapel. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Lester Riddle officiating.
Joann will be laid to rest following the funeral at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Garden of Section F.
Friend and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Debbie Camdel and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
