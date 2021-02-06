Joann Munday Meroney, 87, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Joann grew up in the Milligan College Community, TN graduating from Happy Valley High School. Most of her life she lived in Johnson City, TN, other than a few years enjoying retirement in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Joann worked at Woolworth’s, Advance Store, King’s Department Store, Johnson City Eye Hospital, Classic Dress Shop and Steinmart. She also was a consultant for BeautiControl Cosmetics.
She was a long-time member of First Christian Church in Johnson City and had been active in choir and the Win-A-Kuple Sunday School Class.
Everyone who met Joann loved her. To be her friend was to be a part of her family. Each conversation with her updated you on the rest of her “family”.
She was preceded in death in 2018 by her dearly beloved husband of 66 years, Frank Meroney. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Roy Lee and Lenos Munday Sr.; twin brothers Roy Lee Munday, Jr. and David Russell Munday; sisters, Lucille Munday, Edith Marie Munday, Hazel Carden and Emma Lee Metcalf.
She is survived by her only son, Stephen L. Meroney, Johnson City; sisters-in-law Melenia Munday, Ft. Myers, FL, Margaret Munday, Erwin, TN; brother-in-law Joe Meroney (Janet), Atlanta, GA; nieces and nephews.
A graveside Memorial Service at the VA Cemetery is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.