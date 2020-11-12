JOHNSON CITY - Joann Mary Vehrenkamp Pyle, 77, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with her family at her side.
She was a native of La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she was raised by the late Fritz and Mildred Korish Vehrenkamp. She was a graduate of Aquinas High School.
Joann is remembered as a survivor with a strong will and a positive attitude. Both contributed to her fierce competitive streak, which drove her to try to be the best at anything she discovered she liked. She was an avid golfer, going four times a week if she was able, and proudly accomplishing two holes-in-one within months of each other. Tennis was a close second love and she enjoyed playing in tournaments. Memorably, she once played a doubles match solo when her partner was unable to continue.
Sports weren’t her only passion. Joann had a love of crafts and always worked to master each. She enjoyed sewing and when she took up quilting she won several awards for it. She was known more for her Christmas stockings than any other craft; hand-knitted and uniquely decorated, Joann’s stockings have made it all over the world.
In her downtime she loved travelling, playing with her dogs, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also active within the First Christian Church of Johnson City, where she sang in the choir and volunteered across different ministries.
Joann was a woman who loved to connect, and in the last few years had the joy of getting to know a newfound family. Her connection to Phil Velasco led her to learning more about her heritage and the people who shared it with her; siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. It was a gift she treasured more than there were words for.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Vicky Armstrong and husband Kevin, Ron Naegle and wife Tracie; stepchildren, Duke David Pyle and Brian Pyle; grandchildren, Bradley Naegle and wife Stephanie, Torie Kelly and husband Justin, Kelli Armstrong, Jordan Armstrong, and Samantha Armstrong; siblings, Dave Vehrenkamp and wife Kathy, Fred Vehrenkamp and wife Geraldine; beloved pets, Katie and Molly; and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Duke Pyle.
The family of Joann Pyle will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM un Sunday, November 15, 2020, ay Cate Family Farm (468 Holston Drive, Blountville, TN 37617). A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM, officiated by Minister Ethan Magness. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Joann’s family via morrisbaker.com.
