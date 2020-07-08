JOHNSON CITY - Joann Marshall Vaughn, 85, of Johnson City, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Magnolia Healthcare of Johnson City. She was a native of Carter County and daughter of the late Howard William and Alene Mary Marshall.
In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, John William “Dub” Vaughn, and her brother, Donald R. Marshall.
Those left to cherish Joann’s memory include her daughter, Judy L. Morey, son, Donald “Punch” Vaughn, grandchildren and their spouses: John and Denise Beamer, Drew and Jenna Beamer, Colby and Madison Chambers, Haley Vaughn, and Skyler Vaughn; great-grandchildren: Lucas, Lydia, Isaac, Grace, and Henry Beamer; sister, Linda Brown, several nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Joann’s life with a Graveside service at 10:00 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Vaughn family.