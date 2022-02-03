ELIZABETHTON - Joann Johnson Whitehead Broyles, 86, of Elizabethton, TN , went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Florence Johnson. She attended Cloudland Schools and was a retired officer manager for JC Penney, Co. She was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Elizabethton. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Whitehead and second husband, Clyde Broyles; sisters: Jean Johnson and Dean Davis, Daughter-in-law: Amy Whitehead and Step-son Mark Broyles.
Those left to cherish her memories include: Two sons: Randy Whitehead and Rick (Patty) Whitehead. Grandson: Corey (Beth) Whitehead, Step-Grandsons: Jason Simerly and Cory (Destiny) Simerly. Great Grandchildren: Jada and Dylan Whitehead; Step Great Grandchildren: Jackson, Ariel and Amy Simerly. Stepson:Tim (Janie ) Broyles and Step-Grandchildren: Mitch and Luke Broyles. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 05, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, per her wishes. Family and Friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected among family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead-Broyles Family.