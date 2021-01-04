“Her children rise up and call her blessed...” Proverbs 31:28
JOHNSON CITY - Joann Isenberg Boyd of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at her residence Saturday, January 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Joann was born on June 1, 1932, in Piney Flats, Tennessee, and was the eldest daughter of the late Gentry and Mae Isenberg. She was happily married to the late Clay E. Boyd, Jr. for 61 years and was a godly, kind, and devoted mother to her four children.
Joann was a proud member of the Science Hill High School class of 1950, and was a regular attendee at the Nifty-Fifty’s outings. She received her Bachelor’s degree at Bridgewater College and her Master’s degree at ETSU. Joann was an elementary teacher in Johnson City for almost 30 years and was proud to be selected as the Teacher of the Year at Southside School in 1987. She retired in 1997 and fondly remembered all of her Henry Johnson and Southside students. She often ran into former students in town and afterwards she would always look for them in her class pictures. Joann was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church and dearly loved her friends in the Friendship Sunday School Class. Her faith in God and her prayer life was of utmost importance to her. Joann’s hobbies included bird watching, crossword puzzles, and she was an enthusiastic fan of ETSU Bucs basketball. She rarely missed a game or tournament, including the SoCon Championship game in March 2020.
Survivors include her son, Clay Evans Boyd, III (Johnson City); and three daughters, Beth Dunbar and her husband Warren (Carthage, TN), Ruth Stokes and her husband Noah (Dalton, GA), and Jennifer Hansen and her husband Jess (Dalton, GA); her sister Sue Jones and sister and brother-in-law Betty and Kenneth Harvey; sisters-in-law Faye King and Jeweldene Calvetto; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joann was lovingly known as “Nana” by her seven grandchildren, Leah Stokes Ross and her husband Will, Jake Stokes, Sarah Stokes, Henry Hansen, Graham Hansen, Amelia Hansen, and Hannah Boyd.
A graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at noon and a celebration of Joann’s life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring Street, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the Boyd family via www.morrisbaker.com.