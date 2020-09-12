JOHNSON CITY - JoAnn Hamilton Holly, 86, Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray. She was a native of Washington County and daughter of the late George and Carrie Carder Hamilton.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brothers: George Hamilton (infant), Dick Hamilton, and William “Bill” Hamilton.
JoAnn dedicated her life to her family, home, and church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. JoAnn was very passionate about politics, as she was a member of the Washington County Democratic Women. She retired from the Washington County School system, where she worked in food service and was also a member of the National School Food Service organization.
Those left to cherish JoAnn’s memory include her loving husband, Charles Clifton Holly, her daughters: Joyce Lurline Rowland Zukas and her husband Jimmy, Elizabeth Charlene Bryant Fortunato and her husband Stephen; grandchildren: Matthew “Matt” Charles Rowland and his wife Brandy, Carrie Elizabeth Bryant Uebel and her husband Allyn, Jordan Michael Bryant and his wife Jenni; great-grandchild, Brylee Elizabeth Rowland, sister, Jacqueline “Jacque” Hamilton Mullins and her husband David, brothers: Norman Hamilton, Gordon Hamilton and his wife Brenda; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will greet friends to share memories from 3:00 pm until a Celebration of JoAnn’s life at 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Pastor Dwight Jenkins officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to the Susan G. Komen Foundations Dept. 41831 P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265 or to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
