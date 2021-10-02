On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, JoAnn Fitzgerald went to meet her eternal savior in Heaven. JoAnn was born on May, 25, 1937 to Gwendolyn Greenlee and Tamus Stevenson.
JoAnn was a graduate of Langston High School and an active member of the Langston High School Womens' Basketball Team. She was married to Gentry Fitzgerald. JoAnn was employed by East Tennessee State University for 30 years until she retired in 2005. She was an active member of Bethel Christian Church where she served as a Trustee. She also cherished her special ministry where she worked along side the Washington County Sheriff's Department in developing a Prison Ministry to help beautify the church she loved so much. In her spare time, JoAnn loved to travel to the beach in the summers and she loved Sunday dinners with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gentry Fitzgerald, her mother, Gwendolyn Greenlee, her father, Tamus Stevenson, and her step-father, Alfred Greenlee.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Lori Ann Fitzgerald Haston(William), and a loving son, Jerome Fitzgerald. Along with her children, she leaves behind seven siblings, Harold Stevenson, Herbert (Diane) Stevenson, Starlin Perry, Karan Sue(Noah) Greenlee-Glispie, Gwendolyn Greenlee Quinn, William "Bud"(Sandra) Greenlee, and James Walter(Lamonica) Greenlee. Three grandchildren, William(Julia) Haston, Justin(Bethany) Haston, and Taryn Haston.
She also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Eleanor C. Haston and Maya J. Haston. Three godchildren, Courtnie (Darris)Nichols, Tova Wallace, and LeGabrielle Wallace and a host of special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Crumley House, Bethel Christian Church, or the Autism Society of East Tennessee.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday October 5, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The family will have a private service prior to the Interment.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37601 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com